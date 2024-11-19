The Florida Department of Transportation has awarded Franklin
County $46,000 to design a sidewalk for a highly traveled area in Eastpoint.
The
sidewalk will reach from Ridge Road to Vrooman Park.
The grant will fund the survey, design, permitting, construction
plans and bid documents for .84 miles of a 5’ wide sidewalk along the West side
of Otterslide Road and North side of Avenue A.
The sidewalk will be ADA Compliant.
The sidewalk has been a long time coming; county commissioners
requested funding for the project in 2021.
The
project was requested by District 5 county commissioner Jessica Ward because
that area sees considerable foot traffic including from children who walk along
that roadway to go to Vrooman Park to play and take part in sports practice.
