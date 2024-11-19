Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The Florida Department of Transportation has awarded Franklin County $46,000 to design a sidewalk for a highly traveled area in Eastpoint.

 

The sidewalk will reach from Ridge Road to Vrooman Park.

 

The grant will fund the survey, design, permitting, construction plans and bid documents for .84 miles of a 5’ wide sidewalk along the West side of Otterslide Road and North side of Avenue A.

 

The sidewalk will be ADA Compliant.

 

The sidewalk has been a long time coming; county commissioners requested funding for the project in 2021.

 

The project was requested by District 5 county commissioner Jessica Ward because that area sees considerable foot traffic including from children who walk along that roadway to go to Vrooman Park to play and take part in sports practice.

 





