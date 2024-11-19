Apalachicola Riverkeeper's 2024 Virtual Silent Auction is Coming!

Hi Fellow Friend of the River,
We’re so excited! The annual virtual auction is just around the corner. Wait ‘til you see some of the terrific donations we’ve received already. You will have the opportunity to bid on everything from great one-of-a-kind experiences to enduring art treasures. This is a perfect way to do your Holiday shopping and give the gift of preservation at the same time!
You can help us take the auction to the next level by donating an item or service for bid. This in-kind donation directly supports the advocacy work of Apalachicola Riverkeeper. Items that are popular include art, jewelry, unique books, antiques, vacation homes, services, and experiences (like boating, birding, or hiking, craft and special knowledge). Anything that you have to offer will be appreciated. Please contact info@apalachicolariverkeeper.org
Thank you for helping to make this a success. Please let us know if we can answer any questions. We deeply appreciate your support! Together, let’s continue protecting the Apalachicola River for future generations to enjoy!
Please remember that Apalachicola Riverkeeper is taking the lead in fighting oil drilling in the river floodplain. We need your financial support to carry this big legal challenge forward. Please help us keep our river and bay pristine. Since 1998, Apalachicola Riverkeeper has been dedicated to protecting and restoring the Apalachicola River, its vast forested floodplain, Apalachicola Bay and this unique culture. We cannot do it without you!
Apalachicola Riverkeeper is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible and donors will be recognized on our website and on the virtual auction site.
