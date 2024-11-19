For Immediate Release: November 19, 2024
On-site D-SNAP Locations for Charlotte, Franklin, Hardee, Hernando, and Sarasota Counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Department of Children and Families (Department) Secretary Shevaun Harris announced Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) locations for Charlotte, Franklin, Hardee, Hernando, and Sarasota counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton who are not receiving food assistance through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Individuals who reside in Charlotte, Franklin, Hardee, Hernando, and Sarasota counties who
pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP location for their county for an in-person interview. In-person interviews are not required if a phone interview was completed.
on-site to complete their interview. Online pre-registration will open on the first day of each event and close on the last day. Individuals can pre-register at www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP.
D-SNAP On-Site Locations, Dates, and Times:
Charlotte and Sarasota Counties
Charlotte Sports Park
2300 El Jobean Road
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Dates: November 21-23, 2024
Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Franklin County
Will S. Kendrick Park
1601 Kenneth B Cope Avenue
Carrabelle, FL 32322
Dates: November 22-24, 2024
Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hardee County
Family Resource Center
1016 S. 6th Avenue
Wauchula, FL 33873
Dates: November 22-24, 2024
Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hernando County
Hernando County Fairgrounds
6436 Broad Street
Brooksville, FL 34601
Dates: November 22-24, 2024
Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Important information about in-person D-SNAP events:
The Department will open D-SNAP locations in the counties that have been approved for D-SNAP. On-site locations and dates for counties will be announced as they open.
Any media who plan to attend this D-SNAP location should contact the Department’s Press Office before arriving, at HQW.Press.Office@
To view the D-SNAP schedule by county and details on how to apply, visit www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP.
