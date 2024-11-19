Tuesday, November 19, 2024

On-site D-SNAP Locations for Charlotte, Franklin, Hardee, Hernando, and Sarasota Counties

For Immediate Release: November 19, 2024
Contact: HQW.Press.Office@myflfamilies.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Department of Children and Families (Department) Secretary Shevaun Harris announced Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) locations for Charlotte, Franklin, Hardee, Hernando, and Sarasota counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton who are not receiving food assistance through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).  

 

Individuals who reside in Charlotte, Franklin, Hardee, Hernando, and Sarasota counties who

pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP location for their county for an in-person interviewIn-person interviews are not required if a phone interview was completed.   


The Department will reopen pre-registration for individuals who reside in these counties and did not previously pre-register online. We encourage individuals to pre-register online before coming

on-site to complete their interview. Online pre-registration will open on the first day of each event and close on the last day. Individuals can pre-register at www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP.  

 

D-SNAP On-Site Locations, Dates, and Times: 

 

Charlotte and Sarasota Counties 

Charlotte Sports Park  

2300 El Jobean Road  

Port Charlotte, FL 33948 

Dates: November 21-23, 2024 

Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

 

Franklin County 

Will S. Kendrick Park 

1601 Kenneth B Cope Avenue 

Carrabelle, FL 32322 

Dates: November 22-24, 2024 

Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.  

 

Hardee County 

Family Resource Center 

1016 S. 6th Avenue 

Wauchula, FL 33873 

Dates: November 22-24, 2024 

Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

 

Hernando County 

Hernando County Fairgrounds 

6436 Broad Street  

Brooksville, FL 34601 

Dates: November 22-24, 2024 

Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

 

Important information about in-person D-SNAP events:  

 

  • Current SNAP recipients are not eligible for D-SNAP and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.  
  • Applicants who were approved during a telephone interview for D-SNAP will receive their EBT card by mail and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.  
  • Florida residents should only attend the D-SNAP event for their county. Individuals who reside in a different county will not be served at that location. 

 

The Department will open D-SNAP locations in the counties that have been approved for D-SNAP. On-site locations and dates for counties will be announced as they open.  

 

Any media who plan to attend this D-SNAP location should contact the Department’s Press Office before arriving, at HQW.Press.Office@myflfamilies.com. Please note that media interviews will only be available on the first day of each event and need to be scheduled in advance. 

 

To view the D-SNAP schedule by county and details on how to apply, visit www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP.





