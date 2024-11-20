The FSU Coastal and Marine Lab is hiring!

We're Hiring! The FSU Coastal & Marine Lab (FSUCML) seeks a full-time employee to serve as a Research Coordinator in the Stewardship section at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve(ANERR), located approximately 1 ½ hours southwest of Tallahassee in Eastpoint, FL. This position will be considered an employee of FSU on detail to DEP pursuant to part II of chapter 112, Florida Statutes. This position will be located at ANERR’s headquarters in the Stewardship section, which is tasked with managing 6,800 acres of uplands and marsh in the Apalachicola Bay area. Field duties and database management of this position will fall into 1) sensitive species monitoring, 2) habitat mapping and management, and 3) public use and access on Reserve managed uplands. Apply today!
No comments:
Post a Comment