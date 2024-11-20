Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce and the Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market are teaming up to celebrate Small Business Saturday, an initiative that highlights the importance of supporting local businesses.
The market will be set up in its usual location, in George Core Park, on the promenade, on Saturday, November 30th, 10 am - 3 pm ET.
This collaboration promises a vibrant and engaging event where community members can explore a diverse array of products offered by local vendors, from fresh produce and artisanal crafts to unique handmade goods.
Santa Claus will be waiting to meet you at the gazebo at City Commons, located at Reid Avenue and Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd from 10 am to 2 pm ET. You can share your holiday wishes, take memorable photos, and enjoy the cheerful seasonal atmosphere. Don't forget to bring your wish list and a camera to capture the magic of the season!
We encourage everyone to come out and support all Gulf County businesses. By participating in Small Business Saturday, residents have the opportunity to strengthen the local economy and foster community spirit. This partnership not only showcases the talents and creativity of Gulf County's small businesses but also fosters an environment of collaboration and support among local entrepreneurs.
Join the celebration and make a positive impact by shopping small and local!
Shop Gulf Saturday is sponsored by The Forehand Team.
We look forward to seeing you there!
