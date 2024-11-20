Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Beaches That Clean is a home cleaning service focused on the unique needs of properties along the coast founded and operated by two dedicated local women in Port St. Joe, Florida.

They can cover regular and seasonal cleaning needs for both rental and residential properties; their services include:

- Initial Clean

- Standard Clean

- Deep Clean

Beaches that clean covers Gulf, Bay, & Franklin County. Contact them today to get started!

 

Beaches That Clean

(910) 523-1105

beachesthatclean@gmail.com

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Rich's Supermarket and Fuel Center is family owned and operated supermarket in Wewahitchka, Florida. There you will find produce, meats, seafood, dairy products, and so much more!!

Rich's Supermarket and Fuel Center is now taking Thanksgiving pre-orders. Let them do all the cooking so you don’t have to! Call or stop by to order & prepay!

Lunch plates will be available starting at 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 27th! Place your order today!


Rich's Supermarket and Fuel Center

201 W River Rd., Wewahitchka, FL

(850) 639-5343

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

﻿

Go Fish Clothing and Jewelry Co. offers beautiful clothing items, jewelry and accessories, home décor, and much more! They purchase most of the items they sell from the indigenous people of developing nations. They never argue a price or take advantage of the poor, but always give them the dignity and respect of buying these handcrafted goods at their asking price. 


Through the efforts of Go Fish staff, store partners, and customers, the lives of many of these people have changed for the better.

You must go and check out their store located at 405 Reid Avenue, in the heart of Port St. Joe!

 

Go Fish Clothing and Jewelry Co.

405 Reid Ave., Port St. Joe, FL

www.shopgofish.com

The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce and the Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market are teaming up to celebrate Small Business Saturday, an initiative that highlights the importance of supporting local businesses.


The market will be set up in its usual location, in George Core Park, on the promenade, on Saturday, November 30th, 10 am - 3 pm ET.

This collaboration promises a vibrant and engaging event where community members can explore a diverse array of products offered by local vendors, from fresh produce and artisanal crafts to unique handmade goods.


Santa Claus will be waiting to meet you at the gazebo at City Commons, located at Reid Avenue and Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd from 10 am to 2 pm ET. You can share your holiday wishes, take memorable photos, and enjoy the cheerful seasonal atmosphere. Don't forget to bring your wish list and a camera to capture the magic of the season!


We encourage everyone to come out and support all Gulf County businesses. By participating in Small Business Saturday, residents have the opportunity to strengthen the local economy and foster community spirit. This partnership not only showcases the talents and creativity of Gulf County's small businesses but also fosters an environment of collaboration and support among local entrepreneurs.

Join the celebration and make a positive impact by shopping small and local!


Shop Gulf Saturday is sponsored by The Forehand Team.

We look forward to seeing you there!


Join us for the Annual Christmas on the Coast Parade in Port St. Joe on Saturday, December 14, 2024. 


Judging of the floats will begin at 5:00 PM ET with categories: Schools & Non-Profit, Family & Friends, Business, and Faith Based. The parade will begin at 6:00 PM ET. We look forward to seeing you there! 


Parade Route

https://www.cityofportstjoe.com/news/Parade%20Route.pdf


Parade Entry Form:

