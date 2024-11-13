Capital City Bank Group Foundation Awards $1,000 to Nonprofits In Gulf County

PORT ST. JOE, Fla., November 13, 2024 – During the 2024 grant cycle, the Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Foundation reinvested $1,000 into the Gulf County community, awarding a grant to The Safe Place PSJ.
The donations provided by the CCBG Foundation help nonprofits carry on the mission of the Foundation to enhance the quality of life for countless local citizens in the areas where we do business.
“Enriching the quality of life in the communities we serve is the primary mission of the Capital City Bank Group Foundation and a calling our bankers are proud to share,” said Brandon Armstrong, Capital City Bank president of Gulf County. “Whether by way of dollars pledged annually by the Capital City Bank Group Foundation or through the individual efforts of our associates to donate their time and talents, Capital City Bankers are deeply invested in making a meaningful difference in the places we call home.”
The CCBG Foundation – a nonprofit organization created in 1983 by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. – is designed to build strong communities by enhancing the quality of life in communities where Capital City does business. The Foundation provides grants to nonprofits, charitable organizations and institutions exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
The mission of the CCBG Foundation is to invest in initiatives that benefit local communities.
Most of the funds are distributed to specific areas of focus, including: arts/culture, children/youth services, economic/community development, education, health/sciences and human services.
For a complete list of the 2024 approved grants, please go to www.ccbg.com/ccbg-foundation. To learn more about the Capital City Bank Group Foundation, visit www.ccbgfoundation.org.
