Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Florida continues to break tourism records

Florida continues to break tourism records.

Preliminary estimates are that 34.6 million visitors traveled to the Sunshine State in the third quarter, marking a 1.8% increase over the year before and making it the highest visitation on record for a third quarter.

There were 31.8 million domestic visitors, 2.3 million overseas visitors, and 582,000 Canadian visitors.

This marks the third consecutive quarter of record-setting visitation to Florida.

The first three quarters of 2024 show an increase of 2 million visitors from the same period in 2023.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment