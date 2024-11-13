Florida continues to break tourism records.
Preliminary estimates are that 34.6 million visitors traveled to the Sunshine State in the third quarter, marking a 1.8% increase over the year before and making it the highest visitation on record for a third quarter.
There were 31.8 million domestic visitors, 2.3 million overseas visitors, and 582,000 Canadian visitors.
This marks the third consecutive quarter of record-setting visitation to Florida.
The first three quarters of 2024 show an increase of 2 million visitors from the same period in 2023.
