District 1 County Commissioner Ricky Jones will continue to
serve as the chairman of the Franklin County Commission.
Jones was first selected as chairman in 2020 and has continued
to hold the position ever since.
Vice-chairperson for the next year will be district 5
commissioner Jessica Ward, who also served as the vice-chairperson this year.
The chair and vice-chair are selected by the commission members, who felt the two are doing a fine job and should serve for another year.
