Franklin County unemployment fell very slightly between September and October.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.5 percent in October, down from 3.6 percent from the month before.
170 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4875.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was the same as the statewide unemployment average of 3.5 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.1 percent in October.
170 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 3.2 percent last month.
Liberty County unemployment was 4.2 percent.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.5 percent in October, down from 3.6 percent from the month before.
170 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4875.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was the same as the statewide unemployment average of 3.5 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.1 percent in October.
170 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 3.2 percent last month.
Liberty County unemployment was 4.2 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment