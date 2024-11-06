Duke Energy customers should see a drop in their bills beginning in January.
This week, the Florida Public Service Commission approved a request to lower rates and decrease customer bills beginning in January 2025 as part of an annual adjustment for the cost of fuel used to generate electricity at the company’s power plants.
Typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) will see a decrease of $9.77 on their January 2025 bill when compared to December 2024.
Commercial and industrial customers will see bill decreases ranging from 5.1% to 11.1%.
But the savings might not last long.
Duke Energy anticipates filing storm cost recovery for hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton in December 2024, which will impact rates as early as March 2025.
