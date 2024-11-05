94 percent of Franklin County voters went to the polls this year – the Franklin County Elections Office said turnout this year was higher than in the 2016 or 2020 elections.
6827 people voted out of a total of 7240 registered voters in Franklin County.
Local voters elected a new tax collector.
Republican Amy Cook won that race with 57.4 percent of the vote over Teresa Martin, who ran with no party affiliation.
School Superintendent Steve Lanier was overwhelmingly returned to office with nearly 74 percent of the vote in that race.
Jill Rudd picked up just over 26 percent of the vote.
Franklin County voters also approved a local school referendum allowing the school district to increase its operating budget by shifting a half mill from the school system’s building fund.
Nearly 67 percent of voters voted in favor of the referendum, which has been approved every 4 years since 2008.
Anthony Croom will continue to represent District 3 on the Franklin County Commission.
He was named to that seat earlier this year, but won his election over Elinor Mount Simmons with just over 60 percent of the vote.
Sebrina Brown was elected mayor of the City of Carrabelle with over 72 percent of the vote in that race over Danyell Robison.
Franklin County voters also voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump for president – he took over 71 percent of the local vote.
Over 71 percent of local voters chose Rick Scott to continue serving as US Senator, and 74 percent voted to keep Neal Dunn as our representative in Congress.
Over 74 percent of local voters chose to keep Corey Simon as our state senator, while just over 73 percent voted to keep Jason Shoaf as our state representative.
55 percent of local voters voted in Favor of amendment 3 which would allow Floridians to possess marijuana legally, while 55 percent voted against Amendment 4 which would place abortion rights in the state constitution.
If you would like to see the full local results from Tuesday’s election, just go on-line to votefranklinfl.gov
