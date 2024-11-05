Everyone Loves the Beach! - The monthly newsletter from the City of Mexico Beach

|Everyone Loves the Beach!
Fall is here, but that doesn't mean we don't have "locals" enjoying the beach. This time of year, the beach is ideal for morning coffee breaks, lunchtime gatherings, or evening sunsets, as they are spectacular. We also have some amazing activities going on, so be sure to check out our calendar of events! We hope you'll be able to join in the fun or at least have a lunch break with someone else who enjoys our beaches as much as we do.
And the Winner Is. . .
Up for grabs last month was a prize pack, including a T-shirt, hat, insulated mug, and soap from the Driftwood Inn. The lucky winner is Ron R. from Colfax, North Dakota. Congrats, Ron!
NOVEMBER GIVEAWAY
This month's giveaway is two 2025 Mexico Beach Calendars, compliments of the Mexico Beach Welcome Center. This year's calendar features amazing sunsets for each month-a special thank you to those photographers who captured these spectacular images. To place your name in the hat, send an email to Kathy at kathy@mexicobeach.com.
|Meet Mexico Beach
This month, we would like to introduce you to the new City of Mexico Beach City Administrator, Chris Truitt. He joins us from Biscayne Park, Florida, and has a rich background in city management experience. Chris stated he was "looking forward to being a part of the Mexico Beach community." We'd like to welcome Chris and are looking forward to all the wonderful accomplishments he will have.
|Special Recognition; We Don't Forget
After Hurricane Michael devastated Mexico Beach, our neighbors helped us, and we haven't forgotten. Under the leadership of the Welcome Center staff, we partnered with Destination Panama City to collect supplies to be distributed to those harmed by recent hurricanes. Our efforts paid off, and a truckload of supplies was delivered to relief efforts in the Big Bend area of Florida. A special thank you to our good citizens and visitors who dropped off supplies at the Mexico Beach and Panama City Welcome Centers.
Harold and Wendy
Our first couple is Harold and Wendy, who joined us from the beautiful hills of Tennessee. They had a romantic beach wedding with a picturesque fall skyline. Congratulations, Harold and Wendy!
Kyler and Taylor
Next, we would like to introduce Kyler and Taylor, who ventured down from Georgia for their beach nuptials. The ceremony was romantic, and the weather was perfect. Congratulations, Kyler and Taylor!
Farmers & Craft Market
|NOVEMBER 9 & 23
|Come spend the morning at the Mexico Beach Farmers & Craft Market at Parker Park, located at 2500 Highway 98. Vendors will include produce, fresh jellies, one-of-a-kind crafts, and much more. Each market is sure to have new vendors, so be sure to come every time. If you'd like to be a vendor, sign up now. This market is put on by the Special Events for Mexico Beach, Inc.
Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
|NOVEMBER 28
|Come kick off Thanksgiving Day with the Mexico Beach Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run! All ages are invited to participate in this family-friendly event. Participants will start and end at the same location with volunteers along the road to route runners through the course. The race will start at 8:00 a.m. at Under the Palms Park on Thanksgiving Day. From walkers to runners and those joggers in between, we hope you'll join the fun. Registration is now open, but don't wait! Registration closes on November 5.
|A friendly reminder:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|Greek-Style Bonito
|We publish it with the compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association cookbook (MBARA.org)
|Heat oven to 355 degrees. Remove and discard the head and intestines from the fish. Carefully cut the fish in half, lengthwise, cutting along the back. Sprinkle the fish with
salt, pepper, and oregano. Insert slices of garlic into the meatiest parts of the fish. Clean potatoes and cut them into equal-sized wedge-shaped pieces.
Sprinkle it with salt, pepper, and oregano. Place fish in a large roasting pan and surround them with potatoes. Whisk together oil and lemon juice,
pour it over the fish and potatoes, and add the water. Bake for 1.5 hours. Serve warm with your favorite sides, and enjoy!
