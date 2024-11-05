The 2024 sea turtle nesting season is now officially over and state officials say it was a very successful season.
The final count is not yet complete, but as of September 30th, there were over 109 thousand loggerhead nests found statewide, down from about 134 thousand at the same time last year.
There have also been nearly 1800 Leatherback nests found on Florida beaches – that’s up from about 1700 last year.
Turtle watchers have also confirmed 24 Kemp’s Ridley Sea turtle nests, and over 14000 green turtle nests.
There should be final nest counts released in the next few weeks.
Sea turtle nesting season will begin again on May the 1st.
