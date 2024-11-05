November is Diabetes Awareness Month and the MyGULFCare program at Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf is committed to helping people living with diabetes and other chronic illnesses.
Diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood sugar is too high.
Nearly 15% of people in Gulf County and 10% of people in Franklin County have been diagnosed with diabetes.
Nearly one in four adults in the United States with diabetes don’t know they have the disease.
Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes making up 90-95% of cases.
A simple blood test ordered by your doctor can determine if you have prediabetes or diabetes.
Some risk factors include being overweight or obese, being 45 or older, having a parent or sibling with type 2 diabetes, being physically active less than three times a week, and having gestational diabetes or giving birth to a baby who weighed over nine pounds.
High blood glucose can damage your heart, kidneys, feet and eyes.
Managing your blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels can help prevent future health problems.
MyGULFCare is a public health outreach program that provides diabetes education with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.
The program teaches self-care behaviors.
They also provide participants with access to medication, diabetic supplies, and other needed resources to help manage their diabetes.
MyGULFCare services are available to residents of Gulf and surrounding counties living with diabetes, COPD, heart failure, high blood pressure or high cholesterol.
If you are interested in the program, call 850-229-5606.
