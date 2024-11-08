Exploring Pen Shells - A newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

Nacre has recently garnered attention for its potential use in bone grafting due to its biocompatibility, strength, and ability to promote osteogenesis (bone formation). Companies like Marine Biomedical are exploring nacre as a bone substitute, working toward the development of products like "PearlBone" for reconstructive surgery. Studies show that nacre is osteoinductive and osteoconductive, meaning it can not only support bone growth but actively stimulate it. Its biocompatibility and biodegradability make nacre a promising alternative to traditional bone graft materials, especially given the limitations and risks associated with synthetic grafts or allografts.
For surgical applications, materials derived from nacre must meet stringent requirements, known as the "4Fs" in biomedical engineering: form, function, fixation, and formation. In orthopedics, nacreous materials must fill bone defects, withstand weight-bearing, securely attach to natural bone, and stimulate bone growth. Pen shells' nacreous layers hold promise in meeting these criteria, potentially leading to breakthroughs in regenerative medicine.
