Exploring Pen Shells - A newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

Exploring the unique Qualities of Pen Shells

The Biology of Pen Shells

Pen shells, particularly Atrina rigida, are fascinating not only for their structural properties but also for their potential biomedical applications. Their unique shell composition and durability in harsh environments make them a valuable subject of study. Pen shells form their sturdy structures through a process called biomineralization. Unlike many other bivalves, pen shells layer high amounts of organic protein within their shells, allowing them to absorb minerals like calcium to build their distinctive structures. This high protein content is a significant research interest, as it contributes to a layered shell with prismatic and nacreous structures.

Biomineralization Process and Structure

The outer prismatic layer of the Atrina rigida shell is primarily composed of calcite crystals embedded in a protein matrix. The inner layer, however, contains nacre, also known as mother-of-pearl, which is formed by an array of aragonite crystals. The nacreous structure in A. rigida shells is comparable to that of pearl oysters, which have historically been a focus of biomineralization research due to nacre’s strength, beauty, and potential for biomedical applications.

Pen shells build these layers within a complex organic framework that allows precise control over mineral formation. Advanced imaging techniques, such as cryo-scanning electron microscopy, reveal that mineral formation in these shells occurs within a hydrated, gel-like protein matrix, rather than in a simple aqueous environment. This method of mineralization is both efficient and stable, supporting the shell’s growth even in nutrient-poor or harsh marine environments like those found in parts of the Gulf of Mexico.

Environmental Resilience of Pen Shells

The pen shells' robust composition enables them to survive in waters with significant environmental challenges, including areas affected by red tides and toxic algae blooms. These adaptations may be linked to the protective organic matrix within the shell, which buffers the animal from toxins and other harmful substances in the water. St. Joe Bay, for example, has experienced environmental decline in marine life, yet pen shells have continued to thrive, hinting at a resilience that could be biologically significant and worthy of further study.

Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and International Collaboration

For over 20 years, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab has been contributing to the study of these remarkable shells by shipping dried and prepared samples of A. rigida shells to the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. Through this collaboration, researchers have gained valuable insights into the shells’ unique structure and mineral composition. Just this week, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab prepared another shipment for the Weizmann Institute, continuing a decades-long partnership. There’s excitement about the discoveries these new samples could reveal and what they might add to our understanding of A. rigida shells.

Read their previously published article, using samples obtained from Gulf Specimen here! 

Biomedical Applications of Nacre in Pen Shells

Nacre has recently garnered attention for its potential use in bone grafting due to its biocompatibility, strength, and ability to promote osteogenesis (bone formation). Companies like Marine Biomedical are exploring nacre as a bone substitute, working toward the development of products like "PearlBone" for reconstructive surgery. Studies show that nacre is osteoinductive and osteoconductive, meaning it can not only support bone growth but actively stimulate it. Its biocompatibility and biodegradability make nacre a promising alternative to traditional bone graft materials, especially given the limitations and risks associated with synthetic grafts or allografts.

For surgical applications, materials derived from nacre must meet stringent requirements, known as the "4Fs" in biomedical engineering: form, function, fixation, and formation. In orthopedics, nacreous materials must fill bone defects, withstand weight-bearing, securely attach to natural bone, and stimulate bone growth. Pen shells' nacreous layers hold promise in meeting these criteria, potentially leading to breakthroughs in regenerative medicine.

Examples of different forms of nacre used in bone graft studies

Schematic of the microscopic structure of nacre layers

The study of pen shells and their biomineralization processes highlights the intricate link between biology and potential biomedical applications. As research continues, A. rigida shells could unlock new frontiers in sustainable, natural materials for medical treatments. Their resilience and structural composition make them an ideal candidate for both ecological and biomedical exploration, suggesting that the lessons learned from pen shells may someday translate to significant advancements in bone repair and other medical fields. Gulf Specimen Marine Lab is eager to see the results of new research on this fascinating bivalve, as each shipment to the Weizmann Institute represents another step toward unraveling the mysteries of these unique shells.

