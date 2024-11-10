FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Joey is a 1 yr old Flat-Coated Retriever mix and just the
nicest guy. He is social, gentle and really enjoys interacting with
people. He has nice manners and is learning basic commands. Looking
for a great looking medium sized dog? You'll want to meet our Joey!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment