Magic Surfer - Auditions - November 17 & 18 | Carol Burnett Tickets on Sale

AUDITIONS FOR MAGIC SURFER
Magic Surfer - Auditions - This Sunday, November 17 at 3 p.m. and Monday, November 18 at 6 p.m. at the Chapman Theatre, Apalachicola - Second Floor Board Room.
Synopsis: The year is 1980 on St. George Island, Florida. A group of employees at the largest realty company on the island has become fast friends as they live paycheck-to-paycheck following their dreams of a tropical life. While their cash is thin, they make do helping each other and eating from the ocean.
Then the paychecks stop, and their lives are thrown into chaos. The company owner holds out hope of money to come: If they will help him close a big deal with a “religious investment group.” The ‘religious group’ is sending two members to check out the real estate for a possible “cash deal.”
It soon becomes known that the ‘religious group’ is something else. Something dangerous. Suddenly the friends are not only broke, but also their lives are in danger. The only thing that can save them is magic.
Cast of Characters:
Surfer Dan: Has a plethora of talents he uses in his job as maintenance man for Paradise Properties. He is soon promoted, then promoted again. As Chief of Security, he finds himself swept away by the plans of the ‘religious group’.
Maggie: Office manager for Paradise Properties. If Maggie has an opinion, others will hear it. A true friend and a relentless adversary.
Bobbie: The top sales producer. While she tries to be nice to everyone, she can only be pushed just so far. Some have to find that out the hard way.
Clover: Head of housekeeping. Divorced mother of two small children. Her life is all work and no play. Missing a paycheck is catastrophic for her small family.
Wurmer: Sales associate who makes life difficult for those around him. What goes around, comes around.
Mr. Earl: Developer/employer. He walks the line between preacher and Southern gentleman. A con man at heart.
Tater: Mr. Earl’s son. Graduate of the University of Georgia School of Marketing. The creator of the Crab Fling Festival.
Father Jerry: Representative of the ‘religious group’. Says he carries a gun for Jesus.
Sister Agnes: Says the Mother Superior has excused her from her vows while on vacation. Has plans for Surfer.
Carl Wilson: Truck nut. Father of turtle-loving daughters.
Director - Mishelle McPherson - Call 850-323-2455 with questions or if you are interested in auditioning but are unable to attend one of the auditions.
