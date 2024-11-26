Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Florida's History of Mullet and "The Mullet Run"

Mugil cephalus

The Striped mullet or Flathead grey mullet is the most common mullet species in the Gulf of Mexico and belongs to the family Mugilidae. In the western Atlantic, striped mullet ranges from New England to the Gulf of Campeche in northeast Mexico. They have an elongated grayish olive-brown body and are subcylindrical and anteriorly compressed with a small, terminal mouth, inconspicuous teeth, and a blunt nose. The Flathead grey mullet commonly grow to lengths of 20 in, but they can grow up to 39 in long and weigh up to 18 lb. Adults live in coastal freshwater, but have a high tolerance for a range of salinity. Mullet are considered a keystone species because they play a critical role in maintaining the balance of their ecosystem by consuming large quantities of detritus (decaying organic matter) and algae, essentially cleaning the water column. An interesting fact is that mullets are known to leap out of the water often. This is believed to help clear their gills and give them an oxygen boost in oxygen-poor water.

History of Catching Mullets in Florida

Our History of fishing the mullet species in Florida can be dated back to the Paleo Indians some 13,500 years ago, who inhabited the southwest region of the state. Spanish fishermen from Cuba were harvesting mullets in the waters of Southwest Florida as early as the late 1600s, primarily for salting and shipment back to Cuba, and are considered to be the first documented mullet fishermen. From there, fishermen from Carteret County, North Carolina, began traveling to Cortez, Florida in the 1870s or earlier to fish for mullet. Traditionally, gillnets and purse seines were used to catch striped mullet. Beginning in 1995, Florida and Louisiana prohibited the use of all “entangling nets”. Mullet have historically been caught for both their flesh and roe, year-round and seasonally. Flesh has most often been marketed in the United States for human consumption and bait; roe has almost exclusively been sold to foreign markets. 


Mullet in the Civil War

Mullets were the main food source for soldiers around the Florida coast during the Civil War. Fishing camps were slowly already becoming prevalent around that time, and after the end of the Civil War, many soldiers stayed and worked at fishing camps. Fish camps were rustic cabins along remote lakes or rivers, or built around landings for steamers and paddle-wheelers. They were used as waypoints for travelers, and recreational outposts, and to gather geological and climatological data. Fishermen from these camps settled in places like Cortez, Punta Gorda, and Panacea and established fishing villages. At the turn of the 20th century, road access opened to Florida causing an influx of tourists and a growing population. These fishing villages in the 1920s expanded and eventually became established towns.


The Mullet Run

Mullet spawn once a year during the fall season, often referred to as the "mullet run". When ready they spawn offshore over a broad area extending from about the 20-fathom line into the Gulf Stream. They form large schools when spawning and the school is scattered into small groups, generally made up of one large female and a varying number of smaller and more active males. Larvae return to estuaries to grow and usually complete their life cycle by their second or third year. The mullet run is a natural annual migration of millions of mullet that takes place along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts of the United States. This typically begins in August, peaks in September and October, and can last through December. It is commonly caused by a drop in water temperature, which causes the fish to move south in massive schools. It is referred to as "The Mullet Run" because the mullet travel in massive groups, creating a visible "run" along the coast.



Mullet have a long history on the coast of Florida. From being a keystone species vital to the health and stability of coastal and estuarine ecosystems that play a critical role in nutrient cycling by consuming detritus and algae, which helps prevent overgrowth and maintains water quality, to feeding Paleo Indians and Civil War soldiers. These fish have even helped create and form some towns along our coast. With the exciting "Mullet Run" going on now and in 2020, being the third-largest fishery along the west coast of Florida by volume, it is no wonder how deep-rooted they are in our Florida history. Make sure you come by the Lab to learn more about mullet and see them in person, and while you are in the area, try some out and see why they are favorite eats!

