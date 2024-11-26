Florida's History of Mullet and "The Mullet Run"

Our History of fishing the mullet species in Florida can be dated back to the Paleo Indians some 13,500 years ago, who inhabited the southwest region of the state. Spanish fishermen from Cuba were harvesting mullets in the waters of Southwest Florida as early as the late 1600s, primarily for salting and shipment back to Cuba, and are considered to be the first documented mullet fishermen. From there, fishermen from Carteret County, North Carolina, began traveling to Cortez, Florida in the 1870s or earlier to fish for mullet. Traditionally, gillnets and purse seines were used to catch striped mullet. Beginning in 1995, Florida and Louisiana prohibited the use of all “entangling nets”. Mullet have historically been caught for both their flesh and roe, year-round and seasonally. Flesh has most often been marketed in the United States for human consumption and bait; roe has almost exclusively been sold to foreign markets.
No comments:
Post a Comment