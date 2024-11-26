Homeowners and renters with losses from Hurricanes Milton and Helene may still be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for displacement, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses.
The deadline to apply has been extended to January the 7th.
If you had damage from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, you will need to apply separately for both disasters and provide the dates of your damage for each.
Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App.
