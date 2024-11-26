This year will likely set a new record for tourist tax collection in Franklin County.
Tourist Development Council Director John Solomon said the TDC collected nearly 264 thousand dollars in August, which is a 21 percent increase from last August.
He added that the collections for this fiscal year is already nearly 3.4 million dollars, which is already higher than last year – and there is still one more month to count.
He said that once the September numbers are added to the total, the 2023/2024 collections will be a record in Tourist Development Tax collections for Franklin County.
The collections represent 3 percent of revenues from all rental homes and hotel rooms in Franklin County.
Money collected through the local visitor tax is reinvested in local tourism through advertising as well as increased amenities and other tourist related projects in the county.
