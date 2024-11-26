Weems Memorial Hospital will soon be able to offer expanded ultrasound
services locally.
The hospital began offering ultrasound in 2019, and says
they have seen continuing growth in demand for the service.
The hospital is planning to purchase a new ultrasound
machine that will provide better testing.
Weems CEO Dadid Walker said the machine would provide better
penetration, and would also include some Artificial Intelligence interfaces.
The machine would cost about 116 thousand dollars.
That cost includes all of the accessories as well as
training.
David Walker said the machine should pay for itself within 2
years and the ultrasound machine can also be expanded as needed.
The money will come from the hospital’s capital outlay fund.
No comments:
Post a Comment