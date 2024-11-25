The Port St. Joe Tigersharks and the Franklin County Seahawks football teams ended their season on Friday.
Both teams lost their games in the regional finals in the FHSAA Rural football Division B.
The Franklin County Seahawks lost to the Fort Meade Miners 33 to 14.
The Seahawks ended their season with 6 wins and 5 losses.
The Port St. Joe Tigersharks lost to the Wildwood Wildcats on Friday night.
The final score was 21 to 14, though Port St. Joe entered the 4th quarter with no points, and manager to score twice and kick two successful on-side kicks before coming up one yard short on an unsuccessful 4th down conversion.
The Tigersharks ended the 2024 season with 5 wins and 6 losses.
