Monday, November 25, 2024

The Commercial and recreational harvest of lane snapper in Gulf of Mexico federal waters will close at midnight on Tuesday and remain closed through January the 1st

The closure is required because the 2024 annual catch limit of just over 1 million pounds whole weight has been reached.

 

The prohibition on possession of Gulf Lane snapper also applies in Gulf state waters for a vessel issued a valid federal charter vessel/headboat permit for Gulf reef fish.

 

This closure is needed to prevent overfishing of lane snapper.

 

During the closure, no recreational or commercial fisherman may fish for or keep lane snapper and any sale or purchase of lane snapper harvested from federal waters is also prohibited.

 

The prohibition on sale or purchase does not apply to trade in lane snapper that were harvested and sold before November 26th, and were held in cold storage by a dealer or processor.

 




