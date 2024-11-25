The
Commercial and recreational harvest of lane snapper in Gulf of Mexico federal
waters will close at midnight on Tuesday and remain closed through January
the 1st.
.
The closure is required
because the 2024 annual catch limit of just over 1 million pounds whole weight
has been reached.
The prohibition on
possession of Gulf Lane snapper also applies in Gulf state waters for a vessel
issued a valid federal charter vessel/headboat permit for Gulf reef fish.
This closure is needed to
prevent overfishing of lane snapper.
During the closure, no recreational or
commercial fisherman may fish for or keep lane snapper and any sale or purchase
of lane snapper harvested from federal waters is also prohibited.
The
prohibition on sale or purchase does not apply to trade in lane snapper that
were harvested and sold before November 26th, and were held in cold storage by
a dealer or processor.
