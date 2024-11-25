FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Attention all low-rider fans! Tucker is a 1 yr
old, 31-pound, Basset Hound mix and cuter than cute. He is a happy, social and
very friendly guy who likes other dogs and kids but cats
are not his cup of tea. Tucker is housebroken, walks well on leash and for such a young dog, very calm. He will be neutered this week and ready to be in his new home by the holidays!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
No comments:
Post a Comment