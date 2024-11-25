Red Snapper fishermen will get an extra 17 days of fishing this year.
The additional days are being added to make up for days that were missed because of this summer’s hurricanes.
The additional fishing days will include all weekends in December, as well as 7 days between Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.
The announcement coincides with the reopening of the 2024 federal Recreational For-Hire Red Snapper season which will also close at the end of the year.
Governor Ron DeSantis said many Floridians are still recovering from the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and he hopes this extended season allows families to enjoy fishing together this holiday season.
