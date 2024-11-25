The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics assistance in locating a missing person.
39-year-old Ian Benjamin Rogers was last seen in the Crawfordville area on August 26th.
He is a white male.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, blue long sleeve dry shirt, white undershirt with a design, tan cargo shorts, and brown work boots.
He may be traveling in a 2019 white 4 door Dodge Ram 2500 bearing Florida license plate # RSKU57, which was last seen on August 26th, 2024.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ian Rogers, or this white RAM 2500 pickup truck, please call the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office main line at 850-745-7100.
