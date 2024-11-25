The Franklin County Tourist Development Council has agreed to fund some major improvements to two local sports parks.
The TDC has agreed to spend up to 100 thousand dollars to construct new batting cages at the DW Wilson Sports park in Apalachicola and the Will Kendrick Sports Complex in Carrabelle.
They have also agreed to spend 25 thousand dollars on fencing at the DW Wilson Sports Complex and an additional 25 thousand dollars for additional spectator seating at the DW Wilson Sports Complex.
The fencing will go around the main field at the park.
The spectator Seating includes three new 21 foot long, 5 row bleacher sets.
