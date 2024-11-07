Franklin County
commissioners have signed the federal grant that helps fund our local emergency
management office.
On Tuesday, the board approved a
Federal Emergency Management Performance Grant of just over 47 thousand dollars
to help fund the Emergency Management Office.
The grant helps pay their salaries as
well as other necessary functions at the Emergency Management Office.
The Emergency Management Office is
Franklin County’s central response and information command during emergencies
including hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment