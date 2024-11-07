Thursday, November 7, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—November 7

FishNews masthead

NOVEMBER 7, 2024

Celebrate National Native American Heritage Month

A Native Alaskan Yup'ik Eskimo preapares their gear over a kyak at the water's edge in this black and white image

November is National Native American Heritage Month. Learn more about our partners and colleagues and how they contribute to NOAA Fisheries' mission.

Meet the NOAA Fisheries Tribal Liaison Team

A wide shot image of plants sprouting from the reservoir footprint on the Klamath river on a partly cloudly day.

The NOAA Fisheries Tribal Liaison Team works to strengthen the relationship between NOAA and tribal governments and engagement with Indigenous communities.

Advancing International Atlantic Salmon Conservation by Engaging Indigenous Peoples

School of Atlantic salmon swimming over rocky bottom

For thousands of years, Atlantic salmon have held cultural and subsistence value for many Indigenous peoples across the North Atlantic. Recognizing and incorporating Indigenous peoples’ perspectives and traditional knowledge strengthens our ability to conserve and responsibly manage Atlantic salmon.

Building Bridges to Restore Connectivity: Penobscot Nation and NOAA Fisheries Improve Atlantic Salmon Resilience

Two people from the Penobscot Nation’s Department of Natural Resources release Atlantic salmon into a stream

The Penobscot Nation received multiple grants from the NOAA Species Recovery Grants to Tribes Program to increase habitat connectivity in the Penobscot River watershed to aid the return of Atlantic salmon to Tribal lands.

Highlights

Across Islands and Oceans: Bridging Ideas Between Caribbean and Pacific Fisheries

Small wooden fishing boats sit on still water near shore with a greenery covered mountain in the background.

NOAA Fisheries scientists from the Southeast United States and Pacific Islands held a workshop to exchange ideas and solutions for common challenges for island-based fisheries science.

NOAA Veterans Corps: Progress by the Numbers

Veteran Colton Long sits on a rock amidst a bubbling stream.

NOAA’s Veterans Corps partnerships are building on more than a decade of growth, supporting habitat and fisheries restoration projects on the West Coast.

Nomination Period Now Open for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee

MAFAC members and NMFS staff pose for a group photo at the Alaska Fisheries Science Center Kodiak Lab

NOAA Fisheries is seeking nominations to fill vacancies on the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee. The Committee advises the Secretary of Commerce on all marine life matters that are the responsibility of the Department of Commerce. Nominations are being accepted through December 23, 2024.

2022 Fisheries of the United States Report

Fishing boats docked at a port.

NOAA Fisheries has released the 2022 Fisheries of the United States report, providing data on commercial landings and value and recreational catch. In 2022, U.S. commercial fishermen landed 8.4 billion pounds valued at $5.9 billion while U.S. anglers took more than 200 million trips, catching an estimated 1.1 billion fish.

Alaska

What’s in the Water Might Be A New Way to Measure the Amount of Fish Present

Close up of Arctic Cod in a tank.

A novel approach to the study of fish DNA collected from water samples is enabling researchers to estimate biomass of multiple Alaska fish species simultaneously.

Shipboard Technique Assesses the Base of the Marine Food Web in Near Real-Time

A fisheries scientist looks into a microscope at a zooplankton sample

Using the Rapid Zooplankton Assessment, scientists at the Alaska Fisheries Science Center can now rapidly provide managers with information about how changes in the marine environment affect the basis of the marine food web.

Science Blog: Currents and Connections Post #3

Sockeye salmon swim in a shallow tributary on a sunny day

Guest blogger Elizabeth Djajalie writes about the intersection of education, science, and culture.

Pacific Islands

Podcast: AI Identifies Mysterious Whale Calls

A Bryde’s whale breaching the water with its head

Hear from the NOAA Fisheries scientist who identified Bryde’s whales as the source of a new whale call—biotwang—in the North Pacific. With Google AI and machine learning, we sorted through thousands of hours of acoustic recordings to identify these calls. 

Southeast

Using Drones and Tags to Study Rice’s Whales

A drone hovers over a Rice’s whale in open water

NOAA Fisheries and partners got an up-close look at the life of the endangered Rice’s whale.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Science Blog: Olivine, Oysters, and Ocean Acidification Part 2

Close up of a bunch of oysters

Summer 2024 interns Jonathan Lim and Jennifer Herrera share their experiences studying the effects of marine carbon dioxide removal on oysters at the NOAA Fisheries Milford Laboratory.

Upcoming Deadlines

November 21: Applications due for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Inflation Reduction Act Community Change Grants Program

November 22: Deadline for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee’s survey on marine mammal deterrents

November 25: Applications due for Partnership for Research Excellence in Sustainable Seafood funding opportunity

November 25: Applications due for the Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Competition

November 27: Comments close for Incidental Take Authorization—Cargo Terminal Replacement Project in Anchorage, Alaska

December 13: Pre-proposals due for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program funding

December 23: Nominations due for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee

December 31: Applications due for Marine Fisheries Initiative

February 10: Applications due for Restoring Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants

February 27: Applications due for Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants

March 31: Applications due for Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Partnership Grants

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

November 13–18: Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

November 20: Webinar for NOAA Restoring Fish Passage and Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal funding opportunities

December 2–6: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 3: Webinar for NOAA Restoring Fish Passage and Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal funding opportunities

December 3–5: New England Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 4–5: Caribbean Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 5–10: North Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 9–12: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 12: Tribal-focused webinar for Restoring Fish Passage and Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal funding opportunities

December 16–18: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

View more events

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Questions? Visit our website for national and regional contact information





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment