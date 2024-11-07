NOAA Fisheries FishNews—November 7

Upcoming Deadlines
November 21: Applications due for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Inflation Reduction Act Community Change Grants Program
November 22: Deadline for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee’s survey on marine mammal deterrents
November 25: Applications due for Partnership for Research Excellence in Sustainable Seafood funding opportunity
November 25: Applications due for the Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Competition
November 27: Comments close for Incidental Take Authorization—Cargo Terminal Replacement Project in Anchorage, Alaska
December 13: Pre-proposals due for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program funding
December 23: Nominations due for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee
December 31: Applications due for Marine Fisheries Initiative
February 10: Applications due for Restoring Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants
February 27: Applications due for Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants
March 31: Applications due for Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Partnership Grants
