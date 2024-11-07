The
Florida state park system has just opened its annual photo contest.
The
theme of this year's contest is “Capture the Real Florida.”
The contest
is open to all Florida State Parks visitors, and the submission
period will run through December 31st.
All photos must be taken inside a Florida
State Park.
First-,
second- and third-place winners will be selected from all submissions by a
panel of employees from the Florida Department of Environmental
Protection.
The grand-prize winner will receive a $2,500
B&H Gift Card, a Florida State Parks Annual Entrance Pass and a promotional
package that includes a Florida State Parks branded stand-up paddleboard and a
hammock.
Additionally, the winning photograph could be
featured in a calendar, websites, displays, or Florida visitor centers and
publications.
To
submit your photos and for a full list of
prizes, please visit the photo contest website at
photocontest.floridastateparks.org
No comments:
Post a Comment