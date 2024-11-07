Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Florida state park system has just opened its annual photo contest.

 

The theme of this year's contest is “Capture the Real Florida.”

 

The contest is open to all Florida State Parks visitors, and the submission period will run through December 31st.

 

All photos must be taken inside a Florida State Park. 

 

First-, second- and third-place winners will be selected from all submissions by a panel of employees from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

 

The grand-prize winner will receive a $2,500 B&H Gift Card, a Florida State Parks Annual Entrance Pass and a promotional package that includes a Florida State Parks branded stand-up paddleboard and a hammock.

 

Additionally, the winning photograph could be featured in a calendar, websites, displays, or Florida visitor centers and publications.

 

To submit your photos and for a full list of prizes, please visit the photo contest website at photocontest.floridastateparks.org

 

https://photocontest.floridastateparks.org/contest2






