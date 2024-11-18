FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Bethany is a 1 yr old Chocolate Lab mix and
full of life! She is social and energetic so will need to go to an active
household. This pretty girl has loads of potential and would
be an ideal pet for someone looking for a running/walking partner.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
