St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

A little bit about Koda: Koda came to the shelter as a stray in February of 2024. He is a very affectionate boy and would be so happy to find his furever family. Koda continues to work on his leash manners and takes his treats very gently. Koda hasn't spent much time interacting with other dogs at the shelter, but has shown interest in some of his female shelter dog
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port
St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
