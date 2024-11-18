Monday, November 18, 2024

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



 


A little bit about Koda: Koda came to the shelter as a stray in February of 2024. He is a very affectionate boy and would be so happy to find his furever family. Koda continues to work on his leash manners and takes his treats very gently. Koda hasn't spent much time interacting with other dogs at the shelter, but has shown interest in some of his female shelter dog friends. Koda keeps his kennel very clean and is learning the command "sit". As a handsome, heartworm negative, younger dog who is up to date on his shots, microchipped and neutered, Koda is ready for you to take him home.

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org







