A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy has been recognized by
Audubon Florida as their Law Enforcement Officer of the year.
The Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award is
given to an officer who has demonstrated that protecting wildlife is more than
a job, but a moral obligation, and has made significant contributions to
protecting Florida’s wildlife either within or above the course of their
regular duty.
This year’s award went to Lieutenant Jason Register in
the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Register and his team play a pivotal role in protecting
sea and shorebirds in Franklin County—especially at critical wildlife areas on
busy holiday weekends.
He not only protects birds, but he has also proposed new
strategies to reach beach visitors with educational messaging before nesting
bird disturbance occurs.
The award was announced at the Audubon Florida annual
assembly which was held November 7th through the 9th in
Daytona Beach.
