Monday, November 18, 2024

A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy has been recognized by Audubon Florida as their Law Enforcement Officer of the year

The Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award is given to an officer who has demonstrated that protecting wildlife is more than a job, but a moral obligation, and has made significant contributions to protecting Florida’s wildlife either within or above the course of their regular duty.

 

This year’s award went to Lieutenant Jason Register in the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Lt. Register and his team play a pivotal role in protecting sea and shorebirds in Franklin County—especially at critical wildlife areas on busy holiday weekends.

 

He not only protects birds, but he has also proposed new strategies to reach beach visitors with educational messaging before nesting bird disturbance occurs.

 

The award was announced at the Audubon Florida annual assembly which was held November 7th through the 9th in Daytona Beach.

 





