Monday, November 18, 2024

The Apalachee Regional Planning Council, based in Tallahassee, has received the 2024 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for two projects, including one in Franklin County

The Apalachee Regional Planning Council, based in Tallahassee, has received the 2024 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for two projects, including one in Franklin County.

 

NADO is a Washington, DC-based membership association of regional development organizations that promotes programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities, and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery, and comprehensive strategies 

 

The award was presented to ARPC Geospatial staff, who developed a Franklin County Zoning Map Look Up application, digitizing paper maps to allow local governments and citizens to easily access zoning maps.

 

The NADO Impact Awards are presented in honor of the late Aliceann Wohlbruck who served as NADO’s first executive director for 24 years as a tireless champion for regional approaches to economic development in rural communities. 






http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment