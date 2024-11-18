The Apalachee Regional
Planning Council, based in Tallahassee, has received the 2024 Aliceann
Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development
Organizations for two projects, including one in Franklin County.
NADO is a Washington, DC-based
membership association of regional development organizations that promotes
programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities, and
economies through regional cooperation, program delivery, and comprehensive
strategies
The award was presented to ARPC
Geospatial staff, who developed a Franklin County Zoning Map Look Up
application, digitizing paper maps to allow local governments and citizens to
easily access zoning maps.
The NADO Impact Awards are presented
in honor of the late Aliceann Wohlbruck who served as NADO’s first executive
director for 24 years as a tireless champion for regional approaches to
economic development in rural communities.
