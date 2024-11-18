During this time of year, you might notice more black bear
activity around the area.
This is the time of year that Florida’s black bears really
start eating in preparation for winter.
Black bears start consuming
more calories in the fall to store up fat reserves for the winter and will eat just about anything from berries, nuts, and fruit to insects.
But since they are trying to fatten up, they’d rather have
high calorie meals like your dog’s food or just about anything in your trash.
An adult bear needs to
consume approximately 20,000 calories a day during the fall.
That means there is a much higher chance that a bear might
be visiting your yard over the next few months.
You can minimize the chances of bears stopping at your
house if you take a few simple steps like feeding your animals in a closed off
area and not leaving dog food outside.
Bear proof trash cans are also available from local garbage
companies, but if you don’t want to pay the extra cost you just need to keep
your trash can in the garage or some other spot that bears can’t reach.
And there are always a few people who think it’s fun to
actively feed bears, but in the long run that bad for the bear.
Bears are naturally shy, but if they lose their fear of
humans the state will have to step in and either relocate the bear or in some
cases euthanize it.
And it can be bad for the person doing the feeding because
its illegal in Florida to leave out food or garbage that will attract bears and
cause human-bear conflicts.
And remember if you have a nuisance bear or suspect that someone is feeding or
attracting bears, please call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at
1-888-404-FWCC.
