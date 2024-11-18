The Florida Attorney's General office has released the 2024
Holiday Consumer Protection Guide.
The guide was created to help protect holiday shoppers from
online scams, recalled products, charity fraud and more.
The 2024 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide includes a list of items recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The guide also features tips for online and in-person
shopping, as well as tips to avoid charity scams.
The full 2024 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide is
available on-line at myfloridalegal.com.
https://www.myfloridalegal.com/sites/default/files/2024-11/2024-consumer-protection-holiday-guide.pdf
