The Franklin's Promise Coalition will share in 285,000 dollars in grants from Duke Energy Florida to help fund its Conservation Corps of the Forgotten and Emerald Coast’s OysterCorps program.
Franklin’s promise is among 10 environmentally focused organizations that will receive funding to continue Duke Energy’s investment in the state’s natural resources.
The OysterCorps project enables students in the Conservation Corps to experience first-hand the opportunities, benefits, and challenges of oyster aquaculture.
The project also teaches the students about oyster habitat and what is happening in the Bay, gets the students out in the field to learn how oyster farming works, and see if aquaculture is a career path they would be interested in.
The money awarded by Duke Energy will support crew member certifications, training and field work experiences to strengthen coastal resilience, restore oyster habitat and diversify the local and regional economy through aquaculture.
Other groups receiving funding through the grants include The Nature Conservancy, the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, Ducks Unlimited and the Coastal Conservation Association.
Franklin’s promise is among 10 environmentally focused organizations that will receive funding to continue Duke Energy’s investment in the state’s natural resources.
The OysterCorps project enables students in the Conservation Corps to experience first-hand the opportunities, benefits, and challenges of oyster aquaculture.
The project also teaches the students about oyster habitat and what is happening in the Bay, gets the students out in the field to learn how oyster farming works, and see if aquaculture is a career path they would be interested in.
The money awarded by Duke Energy will support crew member certifications, training and field work experiences to strengthen coastal resilience, restore oyster habitat and diversify the local and regional economy through aquaculture.
Other groups receiving funding through the grants include The Nature Conservancy, the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, Ducks Unlimited and the Coastal Conservation Association.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment