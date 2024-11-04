Monday, November 4, 2024

FSU Coastal and Marine Lab is hiring!

FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory

﻿Job Announcement

We're Hiring! The FSU Coastal & Marine Lab (FSUCML) is seeking a Coastal Program Engagement Trainer to handle the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) Coastal Training Program (CTP). This position provides up-to-date scientific information and skill-building opportunities for collaborative networks of decision-makers and professionals whose work and decisions have impacts on coastal resources in northwest Florida, specifically the Apalachicola Watershed.  Apply today!

FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory
