The Biletnikoff Award Calls for Scholarship Applications from High School Seniors in the 11 North Florida Counties. $200K Available for 2025

The Biletnikoff Award Calls for Scholarship Applications from High School Seniors in the North Florida Counties of Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, and Wakulla. The Foundation Will Review Any Application That Is Postmarked On or Before March 11, 2025. $200,000 Available for 2025.
Foundation Chairman and Founding Trustee Walter Manley II presented the beautiful Biletnikoff Award trophy to unanimous 1st-team All America Marvin Harrison Jr. with the 1996 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Danny Wuerffel, keynote speaker, at the 30th Biletnikoff Award Banquet on Saturday March 9, 2024.
The Foundation will review any application that is postmarked on or before March 11, 2025, provided we receive it by March 14, 2025.
Tallahassee, FL - The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, presented to the season's outstanding FBS receiver in college football regardless of position, calls for college and vocational school scholarship applications from qualifying high school seniors in the North Florida counties of Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, and Wakulla.
The Foundation will award a substantial amount in benefits for 2025 graduating seniors for college, university, and vocational school scholarships. The scholarships may be used at any college, university, or vocational school in the United States.
Scholarship candidates must have overcome a significant mental, physical, emotional, or environmental challenge to achieve at the highest academic and extracurricular (including community) activities levels. The extracurricular achievement does not require playing a sport, although sports participation does qualify for the extracurricular requirement.
More information regarding the scholarships, including the application, can be found online at BiletnikoffAward.com/about-scholarships
A slide show explaining the scholarship program and application can be viewed HERE.
The Foundation will review any application that is postmarked on or before March 11, 2025 provided the application is received by March 14, 2025. Applicants may submit their applications as early as November 20, 2024; academic transcripts through December of 2024 should be submitted as soon as possible in January by the school or in a sealed envelope from the school by the applicant. The all-volunteer Foundation has provided over 300 scholarships with benefits of nearly $6 million dollars through 2024. Scholarship grants range from $8,000 to $14,000 per student.
A direct link to the application can be found HERE.
The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc.,
PO Box 10762
Tallahassee, FL 32302
(Make sure you can track your application until it is delivered to the Foundation.)
Scholarship winners will attend the Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the basketball arena at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee.
Please contact Trustees John Harris (850-524-6627, John.Harris@gray-robinson.com) or Melissa Hancock (850-340-0194, melissalynn527@gmail.com) if you have any questions.
2023 Biletnikoff Award winner and unanimous 1st-team All-America
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr. was formally introduced and presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Founding Trustee and Chairman Walter Manley II, assisted by the 1996 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Danny Wuerffel, keynote speaker, at the black-tie Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration, at the Dunlap Champions Club, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The banquet, always sold-out and attended by 600 patrons, was hailed by 2014 keynote speaker Dick Vermeil, as well as by 2013 keynoter Larry Csonka, as "the best banquet in college sports."
The banquet has featured distinguished keynoters of profound character and accomplishments including the late Bart Starr, Dick Vermeil, the late Floyd Little, Larry Csonka, Steve Largent, Mike Ditka, the late Don Shula, the late Dan Reeves, Archie Manning, Ron Jaworski, Gene Stallings, Bob Griese, Bill Curry, the late Bobby Bowden, Jim Kelly, Jerry Kramer, Joe Theismann, Dan Fouts, Chad Hennings, Lou Holtz, Aaron Taylor, Archie Griffin, Danny Wuerffel, and Drew Pearson.
The correlation between Biletnikoff Award winners and stardom in the National Football League is nearly uniformly consistent. Past Biletnikoff Award winners include Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, Michael Crabtree, Amari Cooper, Golden Tate, Brandin Cooks, the late Terry Glenn, Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, and Larry Fitzgerald.
The 501(c)(3) TQC Foundation's charitable mission is the provision of college and vocational scholarships to North Florida high school seniors who have overcome significant challenges to achieve at the highest academic and extracurricular levels. Participation in sports is not a requirement, but does count as an extracurricular activity. The all-volunteer Foundation has provided over 300 scholarships with benefits of nearly six million dollars through 2024. TQC Foundation Chairman Manley, serving his 26th year as fundraising chairman, recently announced a goal of 10 million dollars to be awarded in scholarships by 2030.
2024 Scholarship Recipients
2023 Scholarship Recipients
The name Biletnikoff is synonymous with the term receiver. Fred Biletnikoff, a member of the pro and college football halls of fame, was a consensus All-America receiver at Florida State University and an All-Pro receiver for the Oakland Raiders. He caught 589 passes for 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns in his 14-year Raiders career from 1965 through 1978. Fred was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XI.
Fred Biletnikoff was Florida State's first consensus 1st-Team All-America
The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot or inside receiver, wingback, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.
(BiletnikoffAward.com/about_award)
The TQC Foundation, Inc., is an independent, charitable organization designated with 501(c)(3) status that was founded in 1994. Many trustees have contributed to its development as one of the most prominent awards in college football. The TQC Foundation, Inc., joined the idea of a college receiver's award to the organization's vision and created the outstanding award and dynamic organization.
The trophy, presented to each winner, is the most beautiful in college football - it has won several national, juried competitions for design excellence and aesthetic brilliance.
Likewise, the website and printed banquet program have been cited nationally for excellence in design.
|The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, is the creator and sponsor of the Biletnikoff Award. The Foundation administers the Biletnikoff Award, its charitable activities, and the distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee. Foundation Trustees are prohibited from serving on the National Selection Committee. For a full recounting of the Foundation's activities, please consult BiletnikoffAward.com.
National College Football Awards Association
The Biletnikoff Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935. For more information about the NCFAA and its award programs, visit the NCFAA.org or follow on X at @NCFAA.
Important Dates
August 7, 2024:
Preseason Watch List announcement
Sept. 25, 2024:
FanVote opens
Nov 11 - 17, 2024:
Vote by the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee to determine Semifinalists
Nov 18, 2024:
Semifinalists announcement
Nov 18 - 23, 2024:
Vote to determine 3 Finalists
Nov 26, 2024:
3 Finalists announcement
Nov 26 - Dec. 7, 2024:
Final vote to determine Biletnikoff Award Winner
Dec. 12, 2024:
Biletnikoff Award Winner announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards
The Home Depot College Football Awards airs live on ESPN Dec. 12, 2024, 7 - 8:30 PM (EST)
The Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration
honors the 2024 Biletnikoff Award Winner on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the basketball arena at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
Inquiries:
Chairman of Selection:
Professor Walter W. Manley II
Foundation Founding Trustee & Chairman of the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc.
Creator and Sponsor of the Biletnikoff Award
BiletnikoffAward.com/Manley
Cell 850-766-0800
prof.wwmii@comcast.net
Website and Publicity Contact:
Will Stewart
biletnikoffaward@biletnikoffaward.com
Trustees to contact regarding questions about scholarships and applications:
John Harris
850-524-6627
John.Harris@gray-robinson.com
Melissa Hancock
850-340-0194 melissalynn527@gmail.com
