Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Did you know that shopping at small businesses helps boost our local economy and creates jobs in our community? This holiday season let's show our appreciation for the hardworking entrepreneurs who bring so much value to our neighborhoods.

The Park After Dark

November 23

6pm-8pm


Come enjoy a relaxing night gazing at the skies at T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park. Clear skies permitting, telescopes and binoculars will be available to capture views of the moon, planets, and other celestial objects. The event is hosted by the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks and presented by Skip Marlin, local astronomer and NASA Solar System Volunteer Ambassador. Participants will gather at the far pavilion at Gulf Breeze/Beach Access 3 for short presentation before viewing skies through telescopes set up on the back side of the building.

All participants MUST enter the park prior to closing time; which is sunset or 5:45 PM Eastern Time. The front gates will be locked after sunset at 5:45 PM Eastern Time and visitors will NOT be permitted to enter the park after this time. Bring a blanket or chair to set up on the lawn nearing viewing area.


Program is free with regular park entrance fee of $6.00 per vehicle (up to eight people) or $4.00 for single occupant vehicle.

For more information contact melissa.shoemaker@floridadep.gov


 Album Release Party: Leaving October 

Heavy Alt/Hard Rock Band Based out of NW Florida

Josh Posey | Drums

Zach Bryan | Guitar

Brandon Barnes | Bass

Joseph Evans | Vocals


Saturday, November 23rd at Taproot Bar for an unforgettable night of heavy rock and alt vibes! Local metal/alt-rock band Leaving October is dropping their first album, and you’re invited to experience it LIVE!


Kick off the night at 7 PM with DJ Eroc, setting the stage with high-energy tracks to get the crowd pumped. Then, get ready for the main event, as Leaving October unleashes their signature hard-hitting sound and premieres their highly anticipated new album.


This is a rock night you won't want to miss!


This is a free event, and the band will be on site for a meet and greet before and after the show! Come support a local band looking to make a name for themselves in the music scene!


Join us Monday Funday Yoga Thanksgiving Special!


Join us for at The Mill Mercantile & Social - Monday, November 25, 6 pm ET - for an all levels 45 minutes yoga session. This will be an indoor session; a limited number of mats will be available on site.


$10 per person. All proceeds will be donated to the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe.

Stay after class for drink specials!

We look forward to seeing you there!


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce and the Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market are teaming up to celebrate Small Business Saturday, an initiative that highlights the importance of supporting local businesses.


The market will be set up in its usual location, in George Core Park, on the promenade, on Saturday, November 30th, 10 am - 3 pm ET.


This collaboration promises a vibrant and engaging event where community members can explore a diverse array of products offered by local vendors, from fresh produce and artisanal crafts to unique handmade goods.


Santa Claus will be waiting to meet you at the gazebo at City Commons, located at Reid Avenue and Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd from 10 am to 2 pm ET. You can share your holiday wishes, take memorable photos, and enjoy the cheerful seasonal atmosphere. Don't forget to bring your wish list and a camera to capture the magic of the season!


We encourage everyone to come out and support all Gulf County businesses. By participating in Small Business Saturday, residents have the opportunity to strengthen the local economy and foster community spirit. This partnership not only showcases the talents and creativity of Gulf County's small businesses but also fosters an environment of collaboration and support among local entrepreneurs.


Join the celebration and make a positive impact by shopping small and local!

Shop Gulf Saturday is sponsored by The Forehand Team.


Join Gulf County shops and boutiques for First Friday Sip & Shop, every month, from 5-7pm ET for beverages, light hors d'oeuvres, art, music and more! You will find great deals and good times on and around Reid Avenue at participating businesses! 

Pancakes & Pictures with Santa at Krazyfish Grille


Pancake Breakfast with Santa is a free event hosted by Kaye Haddock and the Beach Properties Real Estate Group.

This event has become a tradition on The Forgotten Coast as a way to bring the community together for the holidays.


Pancakes, juice and coffee will be served, and a professional photographer will take pictures of everyone with Santa and Mrs. Clause. We hope to see you there!


December 14, 2024

8AM - 10AM EST

Krazyfish Grille

113 Monument Avenue - Highway 98

Port Saint Joe, FL 32456


117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL﻿

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

http://www.scalloprepublic.com/the-kitchen-menu/


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

105 Good Morning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

