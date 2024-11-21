Holiday Events lining up along Florida's Forgotten Coast

SGI Lighting of the Palms December 6
Kick off the holiday season at the St. George Island Lighting of the Palms event on Friday, December 6th at 5 PM at Lighthouse Park. There will be Christmas crafts & games, hot chocolate, cookies, books and gifts, and visits with Santa. The lighting of the palms will take place at dusk followed by the golf cart parade. This event is sponsored by the SGI Business Association. Details here.
Eastpoint Christmas Parade and Celebration December 13
Celebrate the warmth and joy of the holidays at the 15th Annual Eastpoint Christmas Parade & Celebration on December 13. Revel in the spirit of the season as the community comes alive with a festive parade that winds along Highway 98, beginning at South Franklin Street at 4:00 PM. Watch the streets sparkle with holiday floats, music, and cheer, leading to an enchanting evening at the Fire Station, where the merriment continues. Enjoy the laughter of children and the smiles of neighbors as you share a special moment with Santa himself. This beloved tradition is the perfect way to ring in the festive season with your loved ones. Don’t miss the magic—gather your friends and family and join us for an unforgettable Christmas celebration! Details.
Carrabelle Holiday on the Harbor Festival and Boat Parade of Lights December 14
Carrabelle will host its annual Holiday on the Harbor Festival and Boat Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 14 along Carrabelle’s downtown waterfront beginning at noon and lasting until 7 pm. Enjoy an afternoon and evening of food and fun featuring a street festival with children’s activities. Merchants will be open late. In the evening, watch the parade of festive boats decked out in Christmas lights and decor in celebration of the holidays followed by a festive fireworks display. Details.
December Farmers' Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its market days on December 14 and December 28 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek.
Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, gourmet goodies and more most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola. And, each third Friday of the month, several businesses stay open late as part of a monthly Apalach Downtown Walkabout event. The December walkabout will be Friday, December 20 from 5-8 pm.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, December 7 and December 14 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle Beach.
Bay Area Choral Society Christmas Program
The Bay Area Choral Society Presents "In The Mood" for Christmas Sunday, December 15 at Apalachicola's Trinity Episcopal Church. This talented group will be performing at New York City's Carnegie Hall. Details.
Pearl Harbor and Christmas During the War Exhibits at the CGJ Museum During December
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting two special exhibits in the month of December. The focus of one exhibit will be on commemorating the Anniversary of Pearl Harbor and the focus of the other exhibit will be on exploring Christmas During the War. These two exhibits will open Tuesday, December 3 and be on display until Saturday, January 4. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and there is no charge for admission. Details.
Holiday Fresh Market December 7 Downtown Apalach
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce presents the Holiday Fresh Market on Saturday, December 7 from 10am until 4 pm. Come enjoy historic downtown Apalachicola for the day or the weekend and find one-of-a-kind unusual presents. Shop in a relaxed, hassle-free environment in an outdoor setting. The fun annual event features hand-crafted Apalachicola specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery and hand-knitted goods. Details.
Scrooge on Commerce December 6-7
Apalach Ghost Tour Presents “Scrooge on Commerce”, a street tour featuring characters from the Dickens classic telling the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly old fellow who must learn the true meaning of Christmas from the Ghosts of Past, Present and Future before it’s too late. The tour also features other characters from the book. Details.
Carol Burnett Show Live Dec. 12-15
The Panhandle Players will perform their rendition of the Carol Burnett Show Live featuring some of the funniest sketches from the famous TV show. All skits will be performed by some of your favorite local actors. Details.
Carrabelle Home for the Holidays Exhibit in December
The Carrabelle History Museum will host a special holiday exhibit, “Home for the Holidays” featuring the folk art paintings of historic Carrabelle by beloved local historian, James W. “Buz” Putnal. These paintings reflect Buz’s love for Carrabelle’s heritage, capturing iconic scenes and memories that will resonate with locals and visitors alike. The exhibit opens Wednesday, December 4 and will run through Sunday, January 12, 2025, at the Carrabelle History Museum. Details.
