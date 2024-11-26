FWC Job Announcement - BS-IV, Pos. 77073292, Carrabelle - closes 12.3.24

FISHERIES & WILDLIFE BIO SCIENTIST IV - 77073292
FWC-DIVISION OF MARINE FISHERIES
ANALYSIS & RULEMAKING SECTION
CARRABELLE
DESCRIPTION:
FWC-Division of Marine Fisheries Management
Position No: 77073292
Title: Fisheries and Wildlife Biological Scientist IV
Location: 287 Graham Drive, Carrabelle, Florida 32322
Supervisor: Devin Resko
Salary Range: $50,000 annually (or $1,923.08/bi-weekly + benefits)
Closing Date: December 3, 2024
Occupation Profile/Group: Life, Physical and Social Science
Broadband Code: 19-1023-04
Pay Plan: Career Service
OUR ORGANIZATION AND MISSION:
The FWC envisions a Florida where fish and wildlife are abundant and thriving in healthy and connected natural landscapes with vital working lands and waterways; where natural resources are valued and safely enjoyed by all; and wherein natural systems support vibrant human communities and a strong economy.
Our Mission: Managing fish and wildlife resources for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people.
Every organization has an identity that is forged not only by what it does, but by how it conducts itself. The values embedded in our mission and expressed in the vision of the FWC are to make quality decisions by being dynamic, science-informed, efficient, ethical, collaborative and committed to the vitality of the state and its environment.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
A bachelor’s degree in fisheries, marine science, or biology. Those with a master’s degree or PhD, or a bachelor’s and at least two years of work experience related to marine fisheries will be given preference.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
Four years of direct professional experience directly related to the duties and responsibilities provided herein, including conducting marine fisheries research, public outreach on marine fisheries, or in managing marine fisheries.
REQUIREMENTS:
Working Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Some travel involved.
Employment in this position is contingent upon a satisfactory criminal history record check.
Responses to qualifying questions should be verifiable by skills and/or experience stated on the profile application/resume. Information should be provided regarding any gaps in employment.
DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
FWC’s Division of Marine Fisheries Management (DMFM) is seeking an individual to join the Analysis and Rulemaking team, which is responsible for developing recommendations for the Commission, as well as implementing fisheries management policy and integrating habitat considerations into fisheries management for state-managed saltwater fisheries.
The selected candidate will be involved in the management and conservation of oysters throughout Florida. As a DMFM representative in the Apalachicola region, they will be required to interact with stakeholders with diverse perspectives, work with researchers, coordinate with local FWC law enforcement, analyze fisheries data, play an integral role in restoration activities, support the Regional Director, and assist with other tasks related to marine fisheries management as needed. The person selected should be adaptable, willing to learn, and excited to take on new challenges.
This position is a great opportunity to grow your career by developing relationships with other professionals both inside and outside of FWC. You will have a variety of duties in this role, some of which are listed below:
- Represents DMFM in the Apalachicola region, including as a member of internal and external teams in the region and at regional events.
- Works closely with the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the Division of Law Enforcement, the Division of Habitat and Species Conservation, and other relevant FWC Divisions and Offices to identify and address oyster issues.
- As a member of DMFM, works with management and research staff and the public to develop oyster management recommendations for Commission consideration.
- Reviews, synthesizes, and interprets relevant oyster fisheries information (e.g., habitat mapping and monitoring data, shell budget analysis, life history information, regulation history, stakeholder feedback, scientific literature) to inform management recommendations and Commission rulemaking.
- Develops technical papers and presentations and participates in rulemaking process to help the Commission build a record in support of their decisions.
- Assists in developing or revising rules, management plans, and other policy documents related to oyster management.
- Conducts public workshops on issues relating to Florida’s oyster fishery.
- Coordinates with commercial and recreational fishers and other stakeholders to collect information about oyster fishery management.
- Coordinates with researchers, restoration practitioners, and stakeholders to develop and implement oyster restoration and cultching projects.
- Serves as liaison with state and federal agencies on issues affecting Florida’s oyster fishery.
- Works with stakeholders, agencies, and NGOs on issues relevant to Florida’s oyster fishery.
- Provides support to supervisor, Section Leader, Division Director, and Regional Director on special assignments as assigned.
- Responds to public inquiries regarding Florida’s oyster issues, including but not limited to life history, license requirements, as well as rules and regulations in a timely manner.
- Performs other marine fisheries and FWC-related work as required.
The Commission expects its employees to be courteous and respectful while assisting Commission customers and stakeholders, ensuring each encounter is as positive as possible. Employees should promptly resolve questions or problems relating to the Commission, its programs and/or fish and wildlife resources. Employees should seek to gain public support for agency objectives and programs by serving Florida’s citizens in a positive and proactive manner and by listening to what the customer wants and striving to meet their needs. When appropriate, employees will explain the reasons for agency actions or decisions while communicating a consistent FWC point-of-view.
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:
Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills, strong critical thinking skills, and be able to work well with professionals within the Agency, partners outside the Agency, and with members of the public.
Other required knowledge, skills, and abilities include:
- Knowledge of general biological principles, oyster fisheries management, and oyster fisheries issues.
- Skills in Microsoft software including Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Teams.
- Skills in statistical and/or fisheries data analysis.
- Ability to understand, evaluate, analyze and organize marine resource (especially oyster fisheries) information into a logical format in presentations, reports, and other written materials for a variety of audiences.
- Ability to establish and maintain effecting working relationships with diverse groups of people.
- Ability to manage a workload including multiple projects with potentially short deadlines.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Ability and willingness to travel and occasionally work overtime hours, including some weekends and weeknights.
- Ability to review and interpret oyster fisheries regulations.
Preferred knowledge, skills, and abilities include:
- Ability to safely trailer, operate, and collect scientific samples from vessels up to 25’ in length, upon the successful completion of the FWC Basic Vessel Operations Course and Trailer Training Course.
- Knowledge of oyster fisheries topics in Florida and the Gulf of Mexico.
- Skills in R programming and GIS.
LICENSURE, CERTIFICATION OR REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS:
- Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license.
