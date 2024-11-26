If you are traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday – remember a few million other Floridians could be traveling too so please drive carefully.
Last year, during the five-day Thanksgiving period, there were nearly 7300 crashes on Florida roads.
The most crashes occurred on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day, while the fewest number of crashes occurred on Thanksgiving Day.
That led to 132 injuries and 42 deaths.
Almost 70% of crashes happened during the day, as opposed to nighttime.
In many cases, there are no contributing road conditions or environmental factors.
Speeding, careless driving, and aggressive driving were the most frequently issued citations during this period last year.
The Highway patrol says their officers will be out in force during the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.
Remember to buckle up and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.
The Highway patrol is also asking for help from the public in keeping the weekend as safe as possible.
Motorists can report impaired, aggressive, or dangerous drivers by calling *FHP (*347) from your cell phone.
