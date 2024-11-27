Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

﻿Tallulah CBD Kava Bar THC officially OPENS DECEMBER 13!


Tallulah CBD Kava Bar THC is a NEW store right on Reid Avenue that offers premium alternative wellness products. Tallulah was founded five years ago by Ashley Guy, a former high school teacher in Tallahassee, Florida. It has grown to 8 store locations and made the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 List ranking #505 in the nation for growth. Tallulah offers products to help with sleep, chronic pain and stress! Their newest product Mad Honey is trending nationwide.


Check out the Tallulah Kava Bar inside the store with a variety of relaxing beverages on tap including THC drinks, kava drinks, mushroom drinks and kratom drinks. Don't miss the famous THC Slushy Drinks!


We're Tallulah.

Choose the Top Shelf.


Tallulah CBD Kava Bar THC

232 Reid Ave., Port St Joe, FL

(850) 727-5708

TallulahSmokes.com

21+ 

Nestled in the heart of Port St. Joe, Florida, Hotel Saint Joseph emerges from the storied walls of the former Florida National Bank, a landmark completed in 1966. This architectural gem, now thoughtfully renovated, stands as a beacon of history preserved, merging modern luxury with the irreplaceable charm of the past.


As you step through their doors, you are greeted not just by the echoes of history but by breathtaking views that stretch out to the oceanfront, offering a window to the soul of the Gulf Coast. Here, at Hotel Saint Joseph, every glance outward is a journey back in time, and every comfort within tells a story of refinement and revival.


Each of their 27 individually crafted rooms offers a peaceful retreat, blending historical touches with modern comforts. Inspired by the rich heritage of Port St. Joe, their rooms feature cozy furnishings and stunning views that enhance the laid-back ambiance of this seaside escape.

Make your reservations today at www.hotelsaintjoseph.com.


 

Hotel Saint Joseph

504 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL

relax@hotelsaintjoseph.com

(850) 253-7957

www.hotelsaintjoseph.com

Whether you need a little bit more space at home or are incorporating a storage unit into your long-term business plan, America’s Mini Storage and Office Complex has the right option for you!


Their convenient location near Industrial Road and Highway 98 means you can easily pop in to your storage unit on your way in and out of Port St. Joe, Florida. At America’s Mini Storage and Office Complex, they pride themselves on catering to the unique needs of their clients.


Their modern facility boasts a variety of security features to help you rest easy. The 6-acre facility is completely gated and features 24-hour video surveillance. They also have 24-hour gated access and keypad entry, so you can come and go and you please.

Get started today and visit them at 141 Commerce Blvd, Port St. Joe!


America’s Mini Storage and Office Complex

141 Commerce Blvd Port St. Joe, FL

850-851-0680

www.bestamericanstorage.com/self-storage/fl/port-st-joe/commerce-blvd/#


Office Hours

Monday - Friday: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Saturday - Sunday: Closed

Saturday: By Appointment

Access Hours

24/7

#shoplocal #supportlocal

The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce and the Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market are teaming up to celebrate Small Business Saturday, an initiative that highlights the importance of supporting local businesses.


The market will be set up in its usual location, in George Core Park, on the promenade, on Saturday, November 30th, 10 am - 3 pm ET.

This collaboration promises a vibrant and engaging event where community members can explore a diverse array of products offered by local vendors, from fresh produce and artisanal crafts to unique handmade goods.


Santa Claus will be waiting to meet you at the gazebo at City Commons, located at Reid Avenue and Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd from 10 am to 2 pm ET. You can share your holiday wishes, take memorable photos, and enjoy the cheerful seasonal atmosphere. Don't forget to bring your wish list and a camera to capture the magic of the season!


We encourage everyone to come out and support all Gulf County businesses. By participating in Small Business Saturday, residents have the opportunity to strengthen the local economy and foster community spirit. This partnership not only showcases the talents and creativity of Gulf County's small businesses but also fosters an environment of collaboration and support among local entrepreneurs.

Join the celebration and make a positive impact by shopping small and local!


Shop Gulf Saturday is sponsored by The Forehand Team.

We look forward to seeing you there!


Join us for the Annual Christmas on the Coast Parade in Port St. Joe on Saturday, December 14, 2024. 


Judging of the floats will begin at 5:00 PM ET with categories: Schools & Non-Profit, Family & Friends, Business, and Faith Based. The parade will begin at 6:00 PM ET. We look forward to seeing you there! 


Parade Route

https://www.cityofportstjoe.com/news/Parade%20Route.pdf


Parade Entry Form:

 https://www.cityofportstjoe.com/.../2024%20Christmas


