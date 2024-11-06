GCSC Ranked in Military Times “Best for Vets: Colleges 2024”

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College has recently been recognized as one of the best colleges for Veterans in Military Times “Best for Vets: Colleges 2024” report.
The college rankings by Military Times are designed to help military and veteran students pick a school that is right for them.
Hundreds of colleges and universities were surveyed from across the country on their policies related to military and veteran students, academic outcomes and military-supportive cultures among other factors.
Some of the highlights include innovative approaches for supporting student veterans, tutoring and mentorship opportunities.
“Gulf Coast State College is committed to supporting those who have served our country,” says Glen McDonald, President of Gulf Coast State College. “We recognize the unique challenges that veterans and their families face, and we strive to provide them with the resources, support, and opportunities they need to thrive academically.”
To view additional information regarding the methodology for their selection process and the rankings, please visit bestforvets.militarytimes.com/methodology-colleges/
