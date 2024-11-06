The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Wakulla County to provide one-on-one help to people affected by Hurricane Helene.
Survivors of Hurricane Milton or Hurricane Debby can also be served by the center.
The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Wakulla County Community Center at 318 Shadeville Road in Crawfordville.
It will be open from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Through this Saturday, November 9th.
You do not need to visit a center to apply for assistance.
People are encouraged to apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA App.
FEMA does not distribute cash at Disaster Recovery Centers.
