Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧


With over 18 years of experience and unsurpassed success in Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology procedures combined with State of the Art and Advanced Technology, Dr. Vincent Ivers has perfected the art of laser liposuction and laser cosmetic surgery. Dr. Vincent Ivers offers a Medical Age Defying Panama City Spa unlike any to the area. Throughout the Florida Panhandle, The Medical Cosmetic Center is known as "The Laser Cosmetic Center of Excellence".


Dr Vincent Ivers and his staff of highly trained professionals offer personalized skin regimens for each patient’s specific needs. Dr. Ivers’ particular expertise is in custom-designing the newest and most effective non-surgical, age-reversing, and beatifying programs, including anti aging, liquid and laser face and eye lifts, and maximum erasure of wrinkles, scars, acne, rosacea, sun damage, and veins.


The Medical Cosmetic Center offers lipoface liftsmartliponeck liftfat removaldermal fillersCO2 Smartskin, facials, and much more.

Dr. Vincent Ivers continues to provide hospital coverage and serves as an attending physician and emergency room physician in the area.


𝗗𝗿. 𝗩𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗜𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀

Medical Cosmetic Center

(850) 872-1777

2101 Northside Dr. #403, Panama City, FL 32405

www.iversmd.com

The Joe Center for the Arts is a community art center, dedicated to supporting the arts and providing opportunities for artists and art lovers, along the Forgotten Coast.


They offer a wide variety of art classes and workshops, as well as exhibits and shows throughout the year. Their next exhibit - The Forgotten Coast festival of Trees - will be November 22nd through December 13, and the opening reception will be November 22, 5-7 pm ET.


The Joe Center for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) making donations tax deductible, donate to support the arts in your community today!


The Joe Center for the Arts

201 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

info@TheJoeCenter.org

https://thejoecenterforthearts41.wildapricot.org

Forgotten Coast Realty of NW Florida is your premier REAL ESTATE connection for finding stunning Mexico Beach condos for sale, as well as properties in Cape San Blas, Bay and Gulf County, and the Forgotten Coast of Florida. Their expertise extends to Beacon Hill, St. Joe Beach, Windmark, Port St. Joe, Indian Pass, Windmark Beach, Apalachicola, St. George Island, Carrabelle, and Wewahitchka – all hidden gems along the stunning Forgotten Coast of Florida.

If you’re in search of homes for sale, whether it’s a beachfront condo in Mexico Beach, a cozy property in Cape San Blas, or a lot approved for your RV in Gulf County or Franklin County, their team of dedicated agents is ready to assist you. Discover your dream home along the idyllic coastal communities of the Forgotten Coast.


Trust Forgotten Coast Realty of NW Florida to help you find your dream beachfront property in Mexico Beach and other idyllic coastal communities. Contact them today to explore the finest homes for sale in these picturesque locations.


Forgotten Coast Realty of NW

710 Hwy-98, Mexico Beach, FL

(850) 648-3000

https://buytheforgottencoast.net

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Visit our website for a complete list.

We’re excited to invite you to our upcoming "Marketing Made Simple" Lunch & Learn Workshop, hosted in partnership with Gulf Coast State College, Gulf County Tourist Development Council and The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce! This session is designed to give you practical, easy-to-implement strategies for enhancing your business’s online presence, with insights on both social media and Google Business listings. Join us to learn effective ways to boost visibility, connect with customers, and grow your reach—all while enjoying a complimentary lunch and networking with fellow Gulf County businesses.


Click on the image or the button to register today!

Register TODAY!

Join us for the Annual Christmas on the Coast Parade in Port St. Joe on Saturday, December 14, 2024. 


Judging of the floats will begin at 5:00 PM ET with categories: Schools & Non-Profit, Family & Friends, Business, and Faith Based. The parade will begin at 6:00 PM ET. We look forward to seeing you there! 


Parade Route

https://www.cityofportstjoe.com/news/Parade%20Route.pdf


Parade Entry Form:

 https://www.cityofportstjoe.com/.../2024%20Christmas


