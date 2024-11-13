Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
Draperies and Decor by Cheryl is your window treatment expert for all things drapes, curtains, blinds, and more, serving Panama City, Panama City Beach, Destin, Mexico Beach, Port St. Joe, and Santa Rosa Beach.
When it comes to interiors, they have the resources: gorgeous and functional finishes, fabrics and products; and amazing craftspeople, trades and installers – people with integrity who produce beautiful results. Their team pulls all of the elements together to accomplish the goal of transforming your space.
Whether it's drapes, curtains, blinds, shutters, shades, or interior design, contact Draperies and Decor by Cheryl today to discuss your project!
Draperies and Decor by Cheryl
(850) 376-9853
draperiesanddecorbycheryl@gmail.com
www.draperiesanddecor.com
MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
Welcome to Cape San Blas Vacation Rentals, Inc.! Located just minutes away from Port St. Joe, Florida is one of the finest beaches in the United States. Approximately 20 miles of white coastline are filled with magnificent dunes, native vegetation and abundant wildlife.
Vacationers enjoy the sugar-white sand beaches, the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico, as well as the quiet seclusion of Cape San Blas. Surf and charter fishing, snorkeling and diving are just some of the favorite pastimes.
Many visitors decide to purchase a piece of this solitude for themselves and become permanent residents of this beautiful coastal paradise.
To discover the Cape for yourself, kick off your shoes, and take a tour of their many Cape San Blas Vacation Rental units – get started today by visiting www.capesanblasvacationrentals.com.
Cape San Blas Vacation Rentals, Inc.
4320 Cape San Blas Road, Port St. Joe, FL
(850) 229-6916
rent@csbvr.com
www.capesanblasvacationrentals.com
We’re excited to invite you to our upcoming "Marketing Made Simple" Lunch & Learn Workshop, hosted in partnership with Gulf Coast State College, Gulf County Tourist Development Council and The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce! This session is designed to give you practical, easy-to-implement strategies for enhancing your business’s online presence, with insights on both social media and Google Business listings. Join us to learn effective ways to boost visibility, connect with customers, and grow your reach—all while enjoying a complimentary lunch and networking with fellow Gulf County businesses.
Click on the image or the button to register today!
In his new book, Life's a Dance, Cliff Ellis opens up about his philosophies, challenges, and triumphs, offering readers a unique glimpse into the heart and mind of a true leader. Whether you're a sport enthusiast, a business professional, or someone passionate about personal development, the book provides timeless lessons in leadership that will resonate far beyond the basketball court.
The book just came out October 15 and is already a bestseller on Amazon.com among new releases in its category.
Cliff Ellis, former basketball coach at Auburn, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, and South Alabama, retired last December as the 9th winningest coach in NCAA Division I history.
Ellis will appear at No Name Books & Gifts, at 325 Reid Avenue, in Port St. Joe, Florida, Friday, November 15, 11 am - 2 pm ET for a book signing.
