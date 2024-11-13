A project to help alleviate flooding issues on St. George Island is moving forward.
This month, the Franklin County commission opened bids from companies interested in doing the construction for the St. George Island stormwater improvements project.
Only two companies bid on the project, one from Crestview and one from Eastpoint.
The bids were very close, ranging from just over 3 million dollars to just over 3.1 million dollars.
Those bids are now being considered by the engineering form overseeing the project for a final recommendation at the next county commission meeting.
This storm water project will install nearly 3700 linear feet of piping to provide storm water drainage for the commercial district of St. George Island from 3rd Street East to 3rd Street West.
The project also includes asphalt patching and resurfacing, sod improvements, and other restoration activities.
Planning for the project began nearly 5 and a half years ago, and the design and permitting for the project were finalized last August.
Franklin County has just over 4.1 million dollars in federal construction funding to pay for the project.
