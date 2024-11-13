A 64-year-old Port St. Joe resident died Tuesday after being struck by a car while walking across Highway 98.
The accident happened just after 6 o’clock on Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 98 and Nutmeg Street.
The Highway patrol said a 2013 Buick driven by an 83-year-old from Port St. Joe was traveling east on Highway 98 and came to the Nutmeg Street crosswalk as the pedestrian was crossing Highway 98.
The vehicle was not able to stop in time and hit the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and was able to bring the vehicle to a controlled stop at the scene of the accident.
